Nueve XL Especial Pilares

Sala López
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:45 pm
PartyZaragoza
About

🗣Heyyy familia, amiguis y demás personajes nocturnos

Y para estos Pilares para hacer otra fiesta #TheSoulOfNueveXL dedicada al sonido @nueveminiclub …😍

Para este dia como no podia ser de otro en esta noche especial tenemos a Sergio Deep, Put1, Maxv Read more

Organizado por Sala López.

Lineup

Maxvll, Put1, Weis

Venue

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

