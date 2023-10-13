DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Clé du Jardin 10/13 ft. Lazare

DOM
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
Clé du Jardin will be back on October 13th at a new venue, 287 Park Avenue South, with an exciting line-up featuring Geneva based DJ and producer Lazare, Rome B2B Clandestino and Mayanik.

Presented by Clé du Jardin.
Lineup

Venue

DOM

287 Park Avenue South, New York City, New York 10010, United States
Doors open10:30 pm

