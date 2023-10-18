DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LTM

Sala Taro
Wed, 18 Oct, 8:30 pm
ArtBarcelona
€8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LTM: MANUAL DE MÚSICA DE ACCIÓN PARA USO DE LAS NUEVAS GENERACIONES

Oscar Abril Ascaso inicia l'any 1995 un projecte d'actualització de la música d'acció dels anys seixanta sota el títol de LTM (Low-Tech Music). LTM consistirà en un treball d'execució sis Read more

Lineup

Oscar Abril Ascaso

Venue

Sala Taro

Carrer de Rossend Arús, 9, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

