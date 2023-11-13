DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Albert's Favourites

The Fox & Firkin
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
London
£9.18
About

Albert's Favourites deliver a night of label family and collaborators in their debut Jazz Festival showcase. And Is Phi launching her debut album, Double Pink is joined by the Miryam Solomon trio plus an exceptional solo set from soulful innovator Margomoo

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

And Is Phi , Miryam Solomon, Margomool

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open 7:00 pm

