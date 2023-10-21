Top track

Root Progressions

Zipper Hall
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$28.33

About

This concert will feature the premiere of six solo piano compositions commissioned by Gloria Cheng to six acclaimed jazz composers: Linda May Han Oh, Jon Jang, Arturo O’Farrill, Anthony Davis, James Newton and Gernot Wolfgang.

Presented by Angel City Arts.
Lineup

1
Gloria Cheng, Linda Oh, Fabian Almazan and 1 more

Venue

Zipper Hall

200 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90012, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

