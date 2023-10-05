DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Truck Lates: Student Night

Truck Oxford
Thu, 5 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJOxford
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Calling all students! We're keeping the record store doors open for a few more hours because we felt like a soirée.

10% discount on stock with valid student ID, plus beers and soft drinks will be on sale. Bags of free stuff also up for grabs for a lucky f Read more

Presented by Truck.

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

