The Doctor’s Orders present: Hip-Hop vs RnB HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

London’s No.1 Hip-Hop and RnB party is making it's way to Juju's for a spoooky Halloween special <3

Catch a killer lineup of DJs, spinning the hottest new bangers as well as your throwback favourites all the way from 9pm 'til 2am.

Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.

Lineup

DJ Semtex, Sarah Harrison, DJ Pavlos

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
350 capacity

