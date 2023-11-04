Top track

Fat White Family - Feet

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WIN TICKETS: MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Saturday

Various Venues, Brighton
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:30 am
GigsBrighton
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fat White Family - Feet
Got a code?

About

WIN 2 x SATURDAY TICKETS TO MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023

2nd to 5th November

Multi-Venue, Brighton

Mutations Festival is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

Terms and conditions apply: https://dicefm.zendesk.com/hc/en-gb/articles/18954606425489

Line-Up: Read more

Presented by FORM x Bershka.

Lineup

39
Fat White Family, DITZ, Dream Wife and 39 more

Venue

Various Venues, Brighton

Brighton, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.