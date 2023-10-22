Top track

Stupid Thing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soft Idiot / Disco2 / Hello Shark / Swim Camp

PhilaMOCA
Sun, 22 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$14.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stupid Thing
Got a code?

About

Soft Idiot : https://softidiot.bandcamp.com/album/some-captured-light

Disco2

Hello Shark : https://helloshark.bandcamp.com/

Swim Camp : https://swimcamp.bandcamp.com/

All ages

No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Hello Shark, Swim Camp

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.