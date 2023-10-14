DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KING KAMI
King Kami é o nome artístico de Kamila Ferreira, DJ brasileira que vive em Lisboa. O seu percurso musical começou em 2015 com a dupla CARAVAGYO, fundando a NOITE MEDUSA. Desde 2018 é também a DJ de Pedro Mafama. Já tocou em casas como Maus Habit
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.