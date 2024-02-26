Top track

Heartbreakers
Mon, 26 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
£11.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Psych presents... O. + Guests

Today, O. – the London-based duo of baritone saxophonist Joseph Henwood and drummer Tash Keary – have announced details of the much anticipated debut EP, “SLICE”. Recorded live with Dan Carey at his London studio, the EP will Read more

Presented by Psychedelia.

Lineup

O.

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

