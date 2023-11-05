Top track

Ted Z and The Wranglers - Go Find Your Heaven

Emily Rose & The Rounders + Reverse Cowgirls + Ted Z & The Wranglers + More!

Alex's Bar
Sun, 5 Nov, 2:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$12.88

About

Join us for a Sunday Funday Matinee for a GREAT cause!

Shelter Street Dog Events presents: Benefit Hoe Down (Adoption & Donation Drive)

Live Performances By:

Emily Rose & The Rounders

Reverse Cowgirls

Ted Z and the Wranglers

R. Charly

Tone Slingers Read more

Presented by Alex's Bar.
Lineup

Ted Z and the Wranglers, Reverse Cowgirls, Emily Rose and the Rounders

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

