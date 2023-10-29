Top track

Iman Hanzo & Space Motion - Morenita (Space Motion Remix)

SPACE MOTION

Halcyon SF
Sun, 29 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SPACE MOTION the otherworldy talent returns for a night of HALLOWEEN fun! SF cosmonauts REO + MAJIK MILA support!

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Halcyon.

Lineup

Space Motion

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

