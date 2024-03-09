DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Josh Pugh

New Century
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyManchester
From £20.26
About

Phil McIntyre Live presents

Josh Pugh - Existin' La Vida Loca

This is an 14+ event.

Presented by Phil McIntyre Live.

Lineup

Josh Pugh

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

