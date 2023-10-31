Top track

Ward 52

Dust + Élettel Teli + Nothing Special

Supersonic
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Fontaines DC, DZ Deathrays & The Murder Capital

DUST
(Post punk - Newcastle, AUS)
ÉLETTEL TELI
(Art rock - Paris, FR)
NOTHING SPECIAL
(Punk expérimental - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Lineup

dust

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

