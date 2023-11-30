Top track

Call Me (On the Phone)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dante Elephante x Rudy De Anda

The Paramount
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Call Me (On the Phone)
Got a code?

About

DANTE ELEPHANTE: Santa Barbara-based Ruben Zarate created the musical persona known as Dante Elephante in 2013. Shortly thereafter Lollipop Records released his first two LPs, German Aquatics and Anglo-Saxon Summer, both produced by Jonathan Rado (Foxygen)...

Presented by The Paramount

Lineup

Dante Elephante, Rudy de Anda, Ray Barbee

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.