Beans On Toast - The Great American Novel

Beans on Toast

Band on the Wall
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:00 pm
£20.42

About Beans On Toast

Essex-born Beans On Toast (Jay McAllister) has played Glastonbury every year since 2007, and his modern take on folk music is marked by all the eccentricities one might expect from a Glasto mainstay. The self-professed “drunk folk-singer” has been consiste Read more

Event information

The captivating troubadour known as Beans on Toast embarks on a joyous musical escapade in early 2024. Captivating hearts and minds with his tales of love, politics and the human experience, Beans is unafraid to challenge the status quo with his irreverent...

This is a 10+ show. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beans On Toast

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

