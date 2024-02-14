DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AYỌ Collective Supper Club at Queen of the South

Queen of the South
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
From £79.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Experience-based supper club AYỌ are back for their eagerly anticipated return for their Omakase style tasting menu at Queen of the South!

This blind tasting menu sees guests guided through 5 courses filled with African and South American flavours, akin t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AYỌ Collective & Queen of the South
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Queen of the South

367 Norwood Road, Lambeth, London, SE27 9BQ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

