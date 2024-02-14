Top track

Brownstone

Matters of the Heart from Prima Queen + Friends

The Ivy House
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:00 pm
£8

About

Join Prima Queen and friends for a unique evening of music, poetry and crafting at The Ivy House.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Good Eggs Presents.
Venue

The Ivy House

40 Stuart Road, london SE15 3BE
Doors open7:00 pm

