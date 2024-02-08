DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rosie Tucker February Residency!

The Goldfish
8 Feb - 29 Feb
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Swing by the Goldfish every Thursday in February (Minus the 1st) for Rosie Tucker's residency!!! FREE!!!

Each Thursday, Rosie will perform a different EP/LP they've released in it's entirety with the last night, being their brand new release, UTOPIA NOW!...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Goldfish.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.