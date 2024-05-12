DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Justin Maurice's Trio Blues...Five Long Years

Péniche Marcounet
Sun, 12 May, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Justin Maurice's Trio Blues présente une partie de son Tribute To ROBERT JOHNSON, et son nouvel album des grands standards du blues intitulé "Five Long Years"...

JUSTIN MAURICE’ Trio blues c’est…Du bon blues… bien rond et musclé !

Sachant que le bassiste...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.