Micky Overman: Trying (Some Stuff)

The Bill Murray
Sun, 14 Apr, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This year Micky finds her life at the point of no return. It’s too late to change things, no matter how much she wants to, plus she’s too old for the coping mechanisms she had in her 20s (buying a plane ticket and flying away from her problems).

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Micky Overman

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

