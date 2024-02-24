DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Congregation Presents BHASKAR

Arlo Williamsburg (Formerly The Williamsburg Hotel)
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
$19.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After a sensational summer of Open Air series, Congregation is back for the indoor season at the iconic Arlo Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn! Join us as Aziman Tribe, House Matters, & Sam Allan bring the vibes to a new level. Let the beats continue! #Congre...

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by House Matters.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Arlo Williamsburg (Formerly The Williamsburg Hotel)

96 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

