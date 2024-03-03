DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

POST CARNIVAL DEPRESSION

The Great Hall at Avant Gardner
Sun, 3 Mar, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
$75.30
About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

Got P.C.D.? - We Have The Cure

Sun March 3rd Is P.C.D. 2024 (Post Carnival Depression)

For All The Latest Info follow ShorBlu On Instagram @shorblu

Musical Therapy Provided By The Best in T...

21+
Presented by Avant Gardner.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Great Hall at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

