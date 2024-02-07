DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

After Reason / Ghost Arcadia / 6AM Saint / Satan's Baby

New Cross Inn
Wed, 7 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

New Cross Live Presents

After Reason

Post-hardcore from Brighton, UK

https://www.instagram.com/afterreasonuk/

Ghost Arcadia

https://www.instagram.com/ghostarcadiaband/

6am Saint

https://www.instagram.com/6amsaintbanduk/

Satan's Baby

https://www.in...

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by New Cross Inn.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ghost Arcadia, 6AM Saint

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.