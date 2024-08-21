DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paul Di'Anno

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 21 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£24.50
About

Paul Andrews a British singer better known by his stage name Paul Di’Anno his nearly half-century-long career began explosively with Iron Maiden when with the EP ‘The Soundhouse Tapes’ and the albums ‘Iron Maiden’ and ‘Killers ‘ forever cemented the founda...

This is a 14+ event
JFK aka 'Live in Leeds' presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paul Di’Anno

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

