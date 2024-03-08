Top track

DJ Seinfeld & Confidence Man - Now U Do

DJ Seinfeld, Romare (live)

Hope Works
Fri, 8 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJSheffield
From £10

About

La Rumba celebrate 7 years in the game in March with a world-class lineup spanning house, electronica, techno and more from two of the best in the game with some of our nearest and dearest completing the lineup.

First up, we have DJ Seinfeld flying in fro...

This is an 18+ event
La Rumba.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Romare, DJ Seinfeld

Venue

Hope Works

Sussex Rd, South Yorkshire, S4 7YQ, Sheffield
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

