Gatsby - Carnival Edition

Santeria Toscana 31
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gatsby nella sua versione migliore, il Grande Gatsby. Torna per il Carnevale Ambrosiano la collaborazione tra Santeria e la Balera dell'Ortica in occasione della festa in maschera più elegante della città, con una super band da Berlino, uno speak easy (seg...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

