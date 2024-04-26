DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kenny Mason – Route 9 Tour

The Rink
Fri, 26 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsSacramento
$105.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kenny Mason Live!

This is an all ages event
Presented by ENT Legends.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kenny Mason, Skaiwater

Venue

The Rink

1031 Del Paso Boulevard, Sacramento, California 95815, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

