#amamondays

Black Diamond Shisha Lounge
Mon, 5 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJBarcelona
About

#amamondays is a FREE weekly amapiano event we host at Black Diamond Shisha offering you nothing but positive energy and good vibes🔥🕺🏾while listening to the latest and throwback amapiano tracks with Djs Papercuts, Sinap6is and Rastazaria 🎹🎛

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amapiano España.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ PaperCuts, Rastazaria

Venue

Black Diamond Shisha Lounge

Carrer De Calàbria 292, 08029 Barcelona, provincia de Barcelona, España
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

