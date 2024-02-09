Top track

Proud feat. Tiffanie Malvo - Enei Remix

DNB ARENA pres. SAM BINGA

Fri, 9 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJBologna
€8.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Direttamente dagli UK arriva al Link Sam Binga, straordinario artista capace di mescolare Garage, Footwork, Techno e Jungle in una esplosiva miscela che ribalta il dancefloor. I suoi set sono un viaggio tra le sfumature della dance music, dal 160 bpm’s sou...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da TBA EVENTS srl.

Lineup

Sam Binga

Venue

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

