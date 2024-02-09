DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Direttamente dagli UK arriva al Link Sam Binga, straordinario artista capace di mescolare Garage, Footwork, Techno e Jungle in una esplosiva miscela che ribalta il dancefloor. I suoi set sono un viaggio tra le sfumature della dance music, dal 160 bpm’s sou...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.