BENEATH THE CITY

MODE
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Descend BENEATH THE CITY at MODE, a monthly gathering at one of Miami's rare basement spaces. An intimate venue renowned for its impeccable sound system. Setting the stage for an an eclectic journey, unbound by genre, curated by the dynamic Mikey Barrenech...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MODE.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

