Lola Torch's Hearts On Fire Valentine Burlesque

Club Congress
Wed, 14 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $15
Wednesday February 14th

8pm

VIP Table for Two: $50

General Admission: Advance $15 | Day of Show $18

Hi, Tiger! Lingerie Pop-up Boutique

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

