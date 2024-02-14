DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Heron Wolf: Valentines for all

Grow
Wed, 14 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Looking to escape the usual valentines charade, but still fancy a celebration? Forget overpriced gifts and expensive nights out - Grow has you covered. Whether you're loved up, single or not fussed, come to Grow on Valentine night to celebrate love in all...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grow, Hackney.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

