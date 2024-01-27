Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tangram @ Urban pres. Savana Sound System

Urban Club
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:30 pm
PartyPerugia
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sabato 27 gennaio 2024 torna Tangram! 💎

Savana Funk in Savana Sound System Tour

Dopo un’estate piena di festival e collaborazioni prestigiose (Sherwood Festival, Sziget, Time in Jazz, Willie Peyote, Paolo Fresu, Gaudi) i Savana Funk tornano con un c...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Urban Club Srl.
Lineup

Savana Funk

Venue

Urban Club

Via Aldo Manna, 97, 06132 Perugia PG, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

