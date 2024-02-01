DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$10 ticket, 30 spots
Learn some new steps from instructors Wild Earp & Michelle Billingsley in the fine art of The Texas Two-Step. Learn to sweep your partner off their feet before the big event on Saturday. Lessons do not include admission to the event.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.