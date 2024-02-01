DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Swappin' Boots Intermediate Dance Lessons

Judson & Moore Distillery
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:00 pm
WorkshopChicago
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

$10 ticket, 30 spots

Learn some new steps from instructors Wild Earp & Michelle Billingsley in the fine art of The Texas Two-Step. Learn to sweep your partner off their feet before the big event on Saturday. Lessons do not include admission to the event.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

