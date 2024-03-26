DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mary In The Junkyard

The Prince Albert
Tue, 26 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

JOY. presents
Mary In The Junkyard
+ support

This is an 18+ event.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by JOY.
Lineup

mary in the junkyard

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

