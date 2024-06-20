DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

England v Denmark Dalston Euro 2024 FanPark

Dalston Roofpark
Thu, 20 Jun, 3:00 pm
SportLondon
From £13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

4theFans is back after incredible sold-out events for the Euros and World Cup.

This summer, experience the 2024 UEFA Euro's at Dalston RoofPark in London, like never before!

This epic warehouse venue will be the ultimate place to watch the big games - pr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 4theFans.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Dalston Roofpark

The Print House, 18-22 Ashwin Street, London E8 3DL
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.