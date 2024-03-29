Top track

Isolated Youth, Liminal Project

The Victoria
Fri, 29 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Oath
About

Isolated Youth, emerging as a force in the music scene, crafts a distinct post-punk sound rooted in Stockholm, striking a balance between innovation and intensity. Renowned for intense performances that create a captivating, almost ghostly atmosphere, thei...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Isolated Youth

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

