I Segreti

Lizard Club
Fri, 12 Apr, 10:30 pm
GigsCaserta
€11.20
About

I Segreti sono una band pop italiana nata a Parma nel 2013, formata da Angelo Zanoletti (voce, tastiera e synth), Emanuele Santona (basso) e Filippo Arganini (batteria).
Dopo un primo EP autoprodotto pubblicato nel 2015, nel 2018 esce il primo album, Qua...

Presentato da Lizard Eventi

Lineup

Venue

Lizard Club

Strada Statale 7 Via Appia 12, 81100 Caserta Caserta, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

