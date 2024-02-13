Top track

Party on a Floating Cake

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Force Majeure

Healing Force of the Universe
Tue, 13 Feb, 8:00 pm
ComedyAlhambra
$9.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Party on a Floating Cake
Got a code?

About

Force Majeure: a comedy & music variety show that Lorraine is hosting Tuesday, February 13, at 8 PM. Expect sets from Rob Michael Hugel, Patrick McDonald & Carl Tart, Biniam Bizuneh, Ele Woods, Rachel Kaplan.

DJ sets from Deejay KMan.

Musical performace...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dustin Wong

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.