Top track

Jake Marsh - shades of blue

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jake Marsh & Friends @ Union Pool

Union Pool
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jake Marsh - shades of blue
Got a code?

About

Come out to Union Pool to see Jake Marsh & Friends live in concert!

Featuring:

Angus Wayne

True Jackson

The Radio Relics

Presented by MajorStage

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required. Photos of ID + NYC City ID are not accepted)

Presented by MajorStage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jake Marsh, True Jackson

Venue

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.