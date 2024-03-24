DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peter Mulvey

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 24 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $21.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Peter Mulvey live at Eddie's Attic!

Peter Mulvey has been a songwriter, road-dog, raconteur, and almost-poet since before he can remember. In 1989 he spent a year in Ireland, busking on the streets of Dublin and hitchhiking to whatever gigs he could find....

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
Lineup

Peter Mulvey

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

