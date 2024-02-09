DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Room 1:
Bradley Zero
Krystal Klear
Paula Tape
Wallace
Room 2:
Laurence Guy
Tarzsa
Retromigration
Just announced: Laurence Guy, Bradley Zero, Paula Tape, Retromigration & more take to EC1 on Friday 9th February.
The Rhythm Section head-honcho...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.