Siroco
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:45 pm
GigsMadrid
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Como es habitual la última noche del mes queda reservada a HOME IS IN THE R, la colaboración con Radio Relativa. Una noche especial de color tulipán y con sonidos de lo experimental a lo rave al recibir la visita de Arif, DJ y productor neerlandés***...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club y Home Club
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

