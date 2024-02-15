DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clash Live x Baile Funk Culture Party

STEREO Covent Garden
Thu, 15 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

On Thursday 15th of February, we are hosting a very special late night Clash Live soiree at STEREO in Covent Garden in association with The Lost Explorer Mezcal. We will be bringing some of the Brazilian carnival magic and heat back to London, with a free...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Stereo Covent Garden.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

STEREO Covent Garden

35 The Piazza, Westminster, London, WC2E 8BE, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.