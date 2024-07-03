Top track

Nils Frahm - Familiar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nils Frahm

Corn Exchange
Wed, 3 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
From £38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nils Frahm - Familiar
Got a code?

About

When it comes to defining the space between classical and electronic music, hardly any other name is mentioned as often as that of the Berlin-based pianist, composer and producer. His unconventional approach to an age-old instrument, played contemplatively...

This is an all ages event (under 14s accompanied)
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nils Frahm

Venue

Corn Exchange

2 Wheeler Street, Cambridge, CB2 3QB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.