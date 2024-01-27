DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boundless - New Season

LIEU Secret - Marseille
Sat, 27 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsMarseille
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

𝗕𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 - 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻

𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝟮𝟳.𝟬𝟭 / 𝟭𝟬𝗣𝗠 - 𝟬𝟲𝗔𝗠

𝗦𝗲𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 - 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲

𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼 / 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘀 / 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗴𝗿𝗼𝗼𝘃𝗲

SALOME

PAAL

VEKH

MargOnMars

Logann (Boundless/Arkatek)

More i...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Boundless.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

LIEU Secret - Marseille

31 Boulevard Charles Moretti, 13014 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.