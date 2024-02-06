Top track

Eric Copeland - Brain Dead

FREE SHOW: ERIC COPELAND + WEAK SIGNAL

Union Pool
Tue, 6 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Eric Copeland - Brain Dead
About

FREE SHOW: ERIC COPELAND + WEAK SIGNAL

  • RSVP IS NOT REQUIRED FOR ENTRY
  • ENTRY IS BASED ON CAPACITY
  • FIRST COME FIRST SERVED

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required. Photos of ID + NYC City ID are not accepted)

Presented by Union Pool.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eric Copeland, Weak Signal

Venue

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

