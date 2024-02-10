DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rocker-T has more than 200 songs and 14 albums since 1986 to the present. Rocker-T founded the Jah Warrior Shelter HiFi SoundSystem and co-founded the band Skadanks. He is renown for his modern while ancient musical techniques and his deep temple yet stree...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.