Rocker-T with The Full Watts Band

C'mon Everybody
Sat, 10 Feb, 8:00 pm
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rocker-T has more than 200 songs and 14 albums since 1986 to the present. Rocker-T founded the Jah Warrior Shelter HiFi SoundSystem and co-founded the band Skadanks. He is renown for his modern while ancient musical techniques and his deep temple yet stree...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rocker-T

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

